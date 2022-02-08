Members of the Houston City Council appear close to finalizing an updated ordinance that will guide mowing in the city. The move follows work sessions and discussion by the council.

While not finalized, the key points include:

•Notifying the owner of a property once — not the tenant — that the grass is in violation of city law. The agreed upon height of the grass is 18 inches, which is currently on the books.

•Violators over that amount would be ticketed by police and the cost of mowing assessed as a lien on the property.

•It would apply to two acres or less with a structure on the property and would likely exclude agriculture zoning.

•It appeared that a majority of the council agreed that right-of-way — or the ditch line — would be mowed by the city even if it meant additional part-time help was needed during growing season. That started the discussion on revamping the ordinance after city government stopped mowing right-of-way and said it was the property owner’s responsibility.

Some on the council disagreed with the stance and bristled the city stopped mowing and the weeds started popping up. Alderman Ross Richardson led the review effort. Alderman Kevin Stilley said the discussion on not keeping the rights-of-way mowed was sad — he estimated 95 percent of the property owners already did it anyway and the city’s efforts on everything else only contributed to the beautification of the community. It appeared that a majority of the council favored seeing the ditches mowed — if needed — by the city.