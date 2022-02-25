A man charged in a June stabbing death in Houston will go to trial at year’s end.

Adam T. Reams, 39, will appear before a jury on Dec. 12-16 after a decision Tuesday by Circuit Judge John Beger. Reams is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse. He is held without bond.

A pre-trial conference is set for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 22.

Officers were dispatched at about 1:07 a.m. June 2 regarding a report of a stabbing at a Broadway Street residence. Upon arrival, the officers observed a man lying dead on the floor in a bedroom with numerous stab wounds to the face, neck and torso, and significant amounts of blood were seen in several locations around the house.

The victim was identified as Billy J. Hayes, Jr., 30, of Houston.

Key evidence was found the next day near Houston Municipal Airport, including a knife and bicycle.

Since the arrest, Reams was charged with possession of a weapon at the county jail. According to a report, two toothbrushes that had been transformed into potential weapons were found in his cell.