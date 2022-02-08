A Houston man escaped injury Tuesday morning in an accident in Christian County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said a northbound 2012 Chevrolet van driven by Joshua F. Thomas, 31, of Houston, was turning into a private drive and turned into the path of a southbound 2013 Ford Focus operated by Bess McCartney, 18, of Ozark.

She had minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cox South in Springfield following the accident on Fremont Road just west of Ozark. Thomas was not hurt.

Troopers said the car had extensive damage; and the van sustained moderate damage.