Shara Walker Gamble, a Houston native, has been promoted to president at Envision Outdoor Living Products, the composite decking and deck/porch railing manufacturing division of Envision Building Products LLC.

In her new role, Gamble will lead Outdoor Living operations, manufacturing, sales and marketing, customer service and product development initiatives and will report to Envision CEO Bob McNally.

“Shara’s expanded leadership in sales and marketing has helped to drive considerable growth as we successfully navigated the merger of the Fairway railing and Envision composite decking operations, and the subsequent launch of the resulting combination in Outdoor Living,” said Bob McNally, CEO of Envision. “I am excited and pleased to have Shara in this key leadership role and look forward to the positive impact her vision and experience will have on our continued expansion of our Outdoor Living division.”

Under Gamble’s leadership as vice oresident sales and marketing, Envision Outdoor Living has emerged as a major brand in the outdoor living category, offering one of the most comprehensive collections of composite decking and railing products. Previously, Gamble held several leadership positions at TAMKO Building Products LLC including director of human resources and operations process and project director.

Gamble holds a bachelor’s degree with a dual major in accounting and management from Missouri Southern State University in Joplin and holds several professional certifications including SHRM-CP and PHR. She is a graduate of Houston High School. Her parents are Rick and Sheila Walker.