Members of the Houston board of education made several hiring decisions Tuesday during a meeting.

The board:

•Employed Chris Reese, high school building trades/Skills USA instructor, beginning with the next school year.

•Hired Robin Wallace as a speech language pathologist at the Exceptional Child Cooperative for the 2022-’23 school year.

•Employed Josh McKinney as high school tennis coach for the 2022 spring season.

•Approved Riley Scheets as volunteer assistant softball coach for the 2022 spring season.

•Hired Rebecca Taylor as elementary teacher for the 2022-’23 school year.