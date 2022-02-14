This year’s Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 3 District 10 boys and girls basketball tournaments will both take place in Houston’s new gym.

Both Houston squads are seeded sixth in their respective six-team brackets.

In first round action this Saturday (Feb. 19), the Lady Tigers will face No. 3 Hartville at 2:30 p.m., while the Tigers will take on No. 3 Mansfield at 5:30 p.m.

The other girls first round game will feature No. 4 Liberty and No. 5 Thayer at 1 p.m., while fourth-seeded Liberty and No. 5 Licking will battle in the other boys game at 4 p.m.

On the girls side, top-seeded Licking and No. 2 Mansfield get first round byes and will play in the semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 22, while boys top seed Thayer and No. 2 Hartville have first round byes.

The girls district championship game is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, while the boys title contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25.

The boys Class 3 District 10 Tournament bracket.