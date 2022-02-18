A Houston woman was injured early Friday in a crash north of Licking, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. She faces several charges.

Victoria M. Waldrop, 34, was driving a westbound 2011 Acura that ran off the left edge of Highway CC about nine miles north of Licking and struck three mailboxes at about 4:30 a.m.

She was taken by private vehicle to Texas County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The vehicle had moderate damage.

She is charged with driving while revoked, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in a crash, having no valid driver’s license, failure to register a vehicle and having no proof of insurance.

She was taken to the Texas County and released.