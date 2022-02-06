A program that provides internet discounts to some Texas County households is changing, the FCC said.

Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) recipients fully enrolled as of Dec. 31, 2021, will automatically continue to receive their current monthly benefit of $50 until March 1, 2022.

Most Emergency Broadband Benefit households will not have to take any action to continue receiving the new $30 monthly benefit after March 1, 2022. A majority of the county residents qualifies if their service provider is enrolled.

If your out-of-pocket costs will increase as a result of the reduced monthly benefit amount, your service provider will contact you to let you know if you need to take any additional steps in order to continue to receive an Affordable Connectivity Program benefit.

Learn more at: https://acpbenefit.org/