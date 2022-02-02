Jerry Lea Miller, of Grain Valley, Mo. was born July 12, 1939, in Olathe, Colo., the daughter of Jerry Ralph and Opal Lea (Smith) Cook. She departed this life on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at St. Luke’s East Hospital, Lee’s Summit, Mo., at the age of 82 years, 6 months and 13 days.

On March 12, 1955, Jerry was united in marriage to Chester Shriver and later was united in marriage to Walter Miller on October 10, 1978.

Jerry retired from Progressive Ozark Bank, Houston, Mo., as a long-time bank teller. She loved reading her Bible, singing and traveling with the church choir and attended the Nagle Christian Church. Jerry enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, playing card games, growing a beautiful flower garden and spending time with her family.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Chester in April of 1977; her second husband, Walter in February of 2001; two sons, Gary Shriver in September of 2010 and Tommy Shriver in February of 1979; a step-son, Butch Miller in July of 2017, and her older sister, Rosa Collins in March of 2020.

Jerry is survived by her daughter, Tina Wilson and husband J. Michael of Grain Valley, Mo.; five grandchildren, April (Brian) Loftis of Hollister, Mo., J. Newt (LaShea) Wilson of Grain Valley, Mo., Candi (Doug) Swan of Raymondville, Mo., Brandi (Justin) Briscoe of Poplar Bluff, Mo., Nathanael (Kari) Wilson of Grain Valley, Mo.; 10 great-grandchildren, Evan (Bree) Lovett, James Swan, JJ Wilson, Andee (Ben) Cirilo, Junior Briscoe, Zenobia Swan, Alexis Garrett-Wilson, Mahali Loftis, Gracie Loftis, Andrew Briscoe and one great-great granddaughter, Coralynn Cirilo; five sisters, Yvonne Bradford, Bea (Chloe) Pitts, Patricia (Buddy) Hand, Mary Shipley, Connie (Ed) Jones; and a gaggle of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Services for Jerry Lea Miller will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Nagle Christian Church. The service will be held at noon with a potluck lunch and fellowship to follow. Masks are optional.

The family will provide the main portion of the meal and ask that you bring a side dish, or a desert, tea, water and coffee will be provided.

The family would like to hear your memories of or with Jerry, please bring a memory written or paper will be provided to write your memory. If you have pictures that you are willing to share and show of Jerry, the family asks that you bring them for all to look through.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Nagle Church.

