Joyce L. Orr, 88, of Mountain Grove, Mo., passed away Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the Autumn Oaks Care Center there. She was born on Aug. 1, 1933, in Oxly, Mo. She was the daughter of Sam and Pauline Sherman, former pastor at Boone Creek Baptist Church.

Mrs. Orr graduated from Licking High School in 1951 and from Southwest Baptist College in 1953. Following her graduation, she became a youth director and ministered in two different churches.

She married Norman J. Orr on Aug. 13, 1955. They had two children, Kim and Taylor. When the children were in elementary school, she returned to college at Indiana State University where she graduated with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education. She taught elementary education in various schools for 18 years and was a specialist in remedial reading.

Mrs. Orr also worked alongside her husband in the churches he pastored. She enjoyed teaching the younger children and working with the youth in various ways.

She is survived by her husband, Norman of Mountain Grove, Mo.; her daughter Kim Pourcho of Huntsville, Ala; her son, Taylor of Carthage, Mo.; and three grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Private family graveside services were at New Hope Cemetery at Solo, Mo., under the direction of Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home of Cabool, Mo. Online condolences may be made at www.egcfuneralhome.com.