A window decorating contest has been announced for Houston businesses in conjunction with the Emmett Kelly Clown Festival.

Organizers said businesses are encouraged to decorate their window in honor of the world-famous clown who was raised on a farm east of Houston.

The winner of the contest takes home $250 in advertising donated by the Houston Herald.

Customers can place funds in a jar at each business to determine “The Peoples Choice Award.”

Judging will occur Friday, April 29, by Stasia Kelly, whose father was Emmett. The winner will be announced April 30 at noon at the festival.

For more information, call city hall at 417-967-3348 or email ec.dev@houstonmo.org. The deadline to sign up is April 19.