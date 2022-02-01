This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Here are postponements and cancellations announced:

• Due the threat of weather, the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce noon Wednesday luncheon (Feb. 2) is postponed until Feb. 9.

•Awana’s at First Baptist Church is cancelled for Wednesday night. Daycare will remain open.

•Judicial offices in the 25th Circuit Court — including the Texas County Justice Center — will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. That includes circuit clerks’ offices, juvenile offices and judges’ offices. The plan is to reopen on Friday, if possible.

•The annual Cabool Groundhog Breakfast has been postponed to Saturday, Feb. 12, due to weather. The event will take place from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Cabool Church of the Brethren, 1003 Garst St. in Cabool (across from the elementary school).

It is a drive through event once again this year. Tickets are $5 in advance or $6 at the drive through.

All proceeds are going to Cabool organizations: The Cabool Educational Foundation, STARS Foundation and the Cabool Senior Center.

On the menu are biscuits with sausage gravy and cinnamon rolls.

•Missouri House and Senate cancelling Wednesday and Thursday sessions ahead of snow storm.

•All classes at the University of Missouri will be online Wednesday and Thursday as a strong winter storm is expected to hit.

•Due to forecasted severe weather and expected hazardous road conditions, normal operations on Fort Leonard Wood for Wednesday, Feb. 2, and Thursday, Feb. 3, have been suspended for all non-mission essential personnel — as previously identified by supervisors. A minimum number of essential personnel will report to work for continuity of operations. Appointments at the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital currently scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday will be rescheduled. Call the hospital line at 866-299-4234 for additional recorded information. The emergency room remains open.

The fort’s commissary will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. It is scheduled to reopen at 9 a.m. Friday. The Main Exchange and Mini-Mall will be closed, and the North and South shoppettes will have limited operating hours of noon to 4 p.m., Feb. 2 and Feb. 3.