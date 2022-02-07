This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Laura Ingalls Wilder’s 155th birthday will be celebrated at the Summersville branch of the Texas County Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.

The guest speaker is Marie Bristol, who is the tour guide for Laura’s Rocky Ridge Home and Museum at Mansfield.

All ages are invited to participate in the annual event, which includes making butter, refreshments and activities that make boys and girls pioneers for the day.

For more information contact the Summersville library.