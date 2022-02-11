Lloyd Ray Welty, age 79, passed away Feb. 6, 2022 in Houston, Mo., surrounded by family. He was born Dec. 17, 1942, in Upton, Mo., to Jess and Bernice Welty.

Mr. Welty enlisted in the U.S. Navy from 1964 to 1970 and then served in the U.S. Army from 1971-1985. He later retired from truck driving to spend more time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Glenda Welty; two daughters, Theresa Proffitt and Elizabeth Welty; one grandson and a sister, Shirley Ashton.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Wilma McEntire and Melba Litz; and brothers, Jess Welty and Howard Welty.

A memorial service with military honors will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, Licking.