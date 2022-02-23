The Houston High School chapter of Future Farmers of America is celebrating National FFA Week with activities that began Saturday at the high school cafeteria with a breakfast. Members participated in church services Sunday. Monday was a holiday. Tuesday was Blue and Gold Day. There was no school Wednesday due to the possibility of inclement weather.

Weather permitting, Thursday is “Gone Hunting” – wear camo/hunter clothing and Friday is “Houston FFA has HHS Tiger Pride” with members wearing red and black.

FFA members serve breakfast during a community breakfast Saturday.

On Tuesday evening, two members of the Houston FFA chapter attended the Houston City Council meeting to receive a resolution from Mayor Willy Walker.

