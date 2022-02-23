The Houston High School chapter of Future Farmers of America is celebrating National FFA Week with activities that began Saturday at the high school cafeteria with a breakfast. Members participated in church services Sunday. Monday was a holiday. Tuesday was Blue and Gold Day. There was no school Wednesday due to the possibility of inclement weather.
Weather permitting, Thursday is “Gone Hunting” – wear camo/hunter clothing and Friday is “Houston FFA has HHS Tiger Pride” with members wearing red and black.
On Tuesday evening, two members of the Houston FFA chapter attended the Houston City Council meeting to receive a resolution from Mayor Willy Walker.