Two schools have benefited from grants presented by the Houston Education Foundation, which works to fill needs on the Houston School District campus.

The organization recently funded two mini-grants to further education.

Elementary Project: Elementary Dara Gulick, librarian at the Houston Elementary School, applied for a grant to introduce “Makerspaces” into the library. One is a Lego station, which provides discovery, exploration, social skills, expression, collaboration and critical thinking skills. The Lego blocks are used to connect students with their reading. Gulick said creating the space allows all readers — especially reluctant ones — to connect to their books, motivating them to read and make connections.

Members of the Houston Education Foundation gather this week to mark a $1,980 grant to the Houston Elementary Library. Elementary students gather with librarian Dara Gulick (holding check) and Jody Jarrett, elementary principal, at left. BRAD GENTRY | HOUSTON HERALD

Middle School Project: Two 3D printers were funded by the foundation to assist Mandy Adey’s middle school technology classes. Adey said the printers allow students to create and design objects that give hands-on, experiential learning opportunities. It also allows students to do such things as scan an object for printing or design something.

Houston Education Foundation raises funds throughout the year to benefit the district and its students. In addition to donations, it works with individuals and businesses to establish funds that can be used for such things as scholarships. Its address is P.O. Box 102, Houston, Mo. 65483. To learn more, contact Joe Richardson, president, at jrichardson@centurytel.net