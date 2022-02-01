This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Nonprofits serving Texas County were among 10 agencies receiving funds from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks as part of the “Let’s Get to Work Fund,” to reduce transportation-related barriers to employment.

They are:

•Community Partnership of the Ozarks: $30,000 to assist individuals — including employees of nonprofit agencies — in Barry, Christian, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Laclede, Lawrence, Polk, Stone, Taney, Texas, Webster and Wright counties.

•Live 2 Give Hope: $10,000 to assist individuals in Laclede, Camden, Miller, Morgan, Moniteau, Dallas, Texas, Pulaski and Wright counties, with a focus on those in the foster care community.

•Ozark Action Inc.: $30,000 to assist individuals in Douglas, Texas and Wright counties.

•Texas County Food Pantry: $15,000 to assist individuals in Texas County.

Individuals cannot apply to the CFO directly, but can work with these agencies to receive assistance for transportation-related needs. Businesses can access funds through the Springfield Business Development Corporation, a nonprofit subsidiary of the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit cfozarks.org/transportation.

Nonprofits that work with clients who identify transportation issues as impeding their ability to get and keep jobs can access funds through the CFO’s grant application process at cfozarks.org/applyforgrants. Grant applications will be reviewed and approved on an ongoing basis until funds are depleted. Donors can help extend this program by donating to the Let’s Get to Work Fund at cfozarks.org/donate.

To apply for a grant from the Let’s Get to Work Fund, agencies must be within the 14-county area of southwest Missouri where the service areas of the CFO and United Way of the Ozarks overlap: Barry, Christian, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Laclede, Lawrence, Polk, Stone, Taney, Texas, Webster and Wright counties.

Funds can be used for needs such as car repairs, new tires, gasoline cards, licensing fees or taxes, transportation services such as bus passes, ride-sharing services, taxis, purchase or repair of bikes/e-bikes, or vehicle purchase down payments.

The Let’s Get to Work Fund, announced on Dec. 8, 2021, opened with a $375,000 commitment from the CFO, donors David and Stacey O’Reilly and the O’Reilly Charity Golf Classic Fund.

Founded in 1973, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks is the region’s largest public charitable foundation serving a network of donors, 53 regional affiliate foundations and nonprofit partners across central and southern Missouri through with assets of $394 million as of June 30.

The local affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks is Houston Community Foundation, which has assets of about $1.5 million.