Lonnie Dema Warner was born June 17, 1949, at his Grandma Rauscher’s house at Ellis Prairie, Mo., to Harold and Ruth (Rauscher) Warner. He passed away Feb. 25, 2022, at the Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Mo., at the age of 72.

Lonnie and Judy Jackson were married Dec. 6, 1969, and to their union they were blessed with one daughter, Kelly.

Lonnie faithfully served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He earned the Bronze Star Medal, was honorably discharged as an E5 Sergeant on Dec. 6, 1970.

Lonnie was a hard worker after coming home from the war. Many of the jobs he performed included building houses, cutting and splitting semi-loads of firewood to be shipped out to Kansas and haying. Lonnie and Judy lived and worked on his father-in-law’s, Clifford Jackson’s farm. They would put up many of the neighbor’s hay in small square bales. Lonnie and Judy milked cows on their dairy for 35 years. His enjoyment in life was playing on big yellow CAT dozers. He loved clearing land by knocking down trees and building lakes and ponds. Lonnie’s newest toy was a Bobcat track loader with air conditioning. Lonnie really enjoyed reading, especially western novels and cooking a great meatloaf or ham hocks and beans.

Lonnie is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ruth Warner and brother Curtis Warner.

Lonnie is survived by his wife Judy of the home, daughter Kelly Warner and grandson Kutter Eilenstine, and his brother Larry Warner, numerous other family members and friends.

Lonnie never met a stranger; he always had a smile on his face and a good joke to tell. He completely loved his family and spending time with his wife, daughter and grandson Kutter. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A graveside funeral service was held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Jackson Cemetery with Pastor Dewayne Weber officiating. Services were under the care of Bradford Funeral Home of Summersville and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net

PAID