A 41-year-old mail carrier was killed Tuesday afternoon after a tree fell on the roof of her vehicle in northwest Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Dead is Elizabeth L. Keeping-Hudson of Edgar Springs who was driving eastbound on Pump Station Road about six miles north of Roby at about 1:45 p.m., said Tpr. Cathryn Goodwin. It is near Highway AW.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Texas County Coroner Marie Lasaster. Members of the Roby Fire Department and Tpr. Travis Brown assisted.

Mail in the 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was secured.

It was third fatality reported this year in Troop G.