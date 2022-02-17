An intoxicated driver was involved in an accident Thursday morning three miles east of Licking on Highway 32, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Ray D. Stanley, 64, was traveling eastbound at about 11 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, said Sgt. Dale Pounds of the patrol.

Stanley, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries. The vehicle was totaled.

He is charged with DWI – aggravated offender, felony driving while revoked, wearing no seat belt and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in a crash. Stanley was also wanted on a Crawford County warrant charging him with child cruelty.

Stanley is incarcerated in the Texas County Jail.