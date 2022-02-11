After a Houston Police Department investigation of an incident on Wednesday, a West Plains man faces a felony assault charge.

William G. Hatcher, 40, of 1020 Lincoln Ave. in West Plains, is charged with first-degree domestic assault (a class A felony). Bond is set at $500,000.

At about 4:30 p.m., a Houston officer reported being advised by Texas County 911 of a fight in progress at a Grand Avenue residence. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a man whose right eye had heavy bruising and a large cut under it.

The man reportedly told the officer Hatcher had punched him and then left the residence. After questioning and investigation, the officer determined Hatcher had come to the victim’s house and demanded a bank card and an EBT card that weren’t his and subsequently punched the victim in the face.

The injured man – who reportedly has multiple disabilities – was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital, where the officer was informed that his orbital socket was fractured and he would require treatment by a specialist.

At about 5:25 p.m., the officer met with Hatcher, who appeared to be impaired by narcotics and reportedly said the assault stemmed from an incident that occurred between he and the victim in 1990, according to a report. Hatcher, whose hands were swollen and slightly bruised, was taken to the Texas County Jail.