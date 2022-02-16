Marylin “Colene” Allen, 78, of Kansas City, Kan., was born July 2, 1943, to Charles L. and Ruby Maxine (Wren) Allen in Bado, Mo. She departed this life Feb. 14, 2022, in Houston, Mo.

Colene grew up in the Bendavis and Fairview communities. She attended a one room country school in the communities and later went to Mountain Grove Public Schools. She married Don Burney in the early 1960s, at their home on Oakland Street in Mountain Grove, Mo. They later moved to Kansas City. Years later they divorced, and Colene made Kansas City her home for over 50 years. During her time in Kansas City, she worked for companies doing data processing. She enjoyed her work and met many friends throughout her employment.

Colene was an extremely good cook, had quite the green thumb for her flowers and her small vegetable garden. She loved to travel, and sight see.

Family and friends were an important part of her life. She was personable and never met a stranger. She loved to hear stories from little children, especially her nieces and nephews.

Colene is survived by her brothers, Eddie (Barbara) Allen, Don (Becky) Allen; and sister, Jeanette (Mike) Pinson, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and niece Lori.

She will be greatly missed by everyone. Special thank you to the Houston House for their wonderful care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bado Cemetery in her memory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Bado Cemetery with Pastor John Emery officiating. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Montie Friend, Ron Smyer, Billy Pierce, Eddie Allen, Don Allen and Mike Pinson.

