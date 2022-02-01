This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday declared a state emergency and activated the Missouri National Guard in advance of a winter storm that will affect most of the state over the next two days.

Snow, sleet and ice are expected.

“Severe winter weather isn’t something we are strangers to here in the State of Missouri, but we must be prepared for the worst,” Parson said. “By signing this order, we enable our emergency management professionals to have every tool and resource available to aid Missourians, protect lives and respond to this winter storm. We encourage all Missourians to be vigilant and take precautions to avoid hazardous road conditions and keep themselves and their families safe.”

The order activates the State Emergency Operations Plan, which allows state agencies to assist local jurisdictions with emergency preparation and response. In anticipation of potential travel disruptions, members of the Missouri National Guard are activated to be positioned around the state and assist the Missouri State Highway Patrol with stranded motorists if the need arises.

More than half of the state is under a Winter Storm Warning. Wintry precipitation is forecasted to begin in northern Missouri by early Tuesday evening and spread southeastward through the night and into early Wednesday.

The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency continues to work closely with the National Weather Service, the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Missouri State Highway Patrol to coordinate response as well as plan for potential resource requests. The State Emergency Operations Center will activate at a Level 3 at 5 p.m. Tuesday, with key personnel on duty overnight, including an embedded NWS meteorologist.