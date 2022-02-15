This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

A cold front is forecast to move across the state in the form of rain on Wednesday, changing to ice and snow overnight into Thursday morning. The Missouri Department of Transportation urges drivers to be cautious of slick roads throughout the day on Thursday.

“Because rain is expected to begin Wednesday, we will not be able to have crews out to treat ahead of the snow,” said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT chief safety and operations officer. “Motorists should watch for heavy rain and potential flash flooding Wednesday evening. Then a glazing of ice under the Thursday morning snowfall will make the morning commute particularly slippery. We expect snow and cold temperatures will affect road conditions through overnight Thursday. Please use caution and slow down if you need to travel Wednesday night through Friday morning”

Trucks and other high-profile vehicles should be aware of sustained winds of up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph beginning Tuesday and continuing through Thursday night.

MoDOT maintenance crews have plowed more than one million miles of roadway this month alone. Crews will be out Wednesday night watching for flash floods and then transition into fighting the ice and snow throughout the day Thursday and into Friday morning. Above freezing temperatures and sunshine on Friday should help clear the roads ahead of the weekend.

If you have to travel in the snow, be cautious of slowed or stalled traffic and accommodate road crews room to work. Snowplows are wider than they look. Stay back and don’t attempt to pass. If you become stranded, the safest thing you can do is stay inside your vehicle until help arrives.

Check current Missouri road conditions on the Traveler Information Map at www.modot.org, or through MoDOT’s smartphone app, available for iPhone and Android phones. You can also find road conditions and warnings by following MoDOT on Facebook and Twitter or by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.