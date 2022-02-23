A mixed bag of wintry precipitation will move into Missouri beginning Wednesday and continue through Thursday. The Missouri Department of Transportation urges drivers to be cautious of slick roads beginning with Wednesday night’s commute and continuing through both commuting periods Thursday.

“The amount and kind of winter precipitation will vary depending on where you are in the state. Commuters should be prepared to head home early on Wednesday and delay or postpone travel on Thursday,” said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT chief safety and operations officer. “Though high accumulations have not been forecast, it’s important to remember that any amount of ice, sleet and snow will make driving difficult. Slow down if you need to travel and anticipate some delays along your route.”

Heaviest snowfall is anticipated through the central and northeast parts of the state with total accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Precipitation south of U.S. 50 is expected to fall in the form of sleet. Significant ice could occur into the southern portion of the state. MoDOT crews will be treating roads ahead of the storm and crews will begin around-the-clock operations starting Wednesday afternoon.