Missouri’s catch-and-keep trout fishing season officially begins at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Montauk State Park east of Licking.

Trout anglers are required to have a fishing permit and a daily trout tag to fish in Missouri’s trout parks. Anglers can learn more about the regulations at mdc.mo.gov/fishing/seasons/trout-parks.

Missouri State Parks and the Missouri Department of Conservation are encouraging trout anglers to buy their fishing permits before the season’s opening. Permits can be purchased from numerous vendors around the state, online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits or through the MDC free mobile app — MO Fishing —available for download through Google Play for Android devices or the App Store for Apple devices.

Daily trout tags can also be purchased at the state park concession stores. Anglers are encouraged to have the correct amount of cash for daily trout tags and to purchase tags early, if possible.

Montauk State Park store hours for purchasing trout tags will be 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, with normal store hours beginning Monday, March 1.

The park’s campgrounds, lodging units and restaurant are all expected to be busy. Anglers and park visitors are encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and wear face coverings where a 6-foot distance from others cannot be maintained. Visitors should come prepared with water and hand sanitizer, and dressed appropriately for the weather. The parks will not have warming stations as in past years and fish cleaning stations will remain closed.

Opening day activities at two other trout parks, Bennett Spring State Park and Roaring River State Park, will be available for online viewing at mostateparks.com. The trout cams are located near the most popular fishing spots and follow all the fishing action. This is a great opportunity for anglers who are unable to participate in person or for family members wanting to share in the excitement from home.

Opening day photos and trout tag sales information from all three state trout parks will be available on the trout season opening day webpage. Anglers can share their photos from opening day through social media by tagging @MoStateParks or using #MOTrout on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Trout season in Missouri is a cooperative effort between Missouri State Parks, who manages the state parks and the Missouri Department of Conservation, who operates the hatcheries and stocks the streams with trout.

For more information on trout season opening, visit mostateparks.com or call Montauk State Park at 573-548-2201.