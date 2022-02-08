The University of Missouri Extension will host its annual Central Missouri Forage & Beef Conference on Friday, March 4, in at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Vienna.

One of the event’s highlights will be Dr. John Lory explaining how to manage pasture with limited nutrient inputs this spring.

“With increasing fertilizer prices, nutrient management and choice are important,” said MU Extension agronomist Gatlin Bunton.

The conference will serve as the new source of timely information on grazing and beef issues relevant to central and southern Missouri. Gatlin emphasized that producers will find this valuable in learning about alternative feeding strategies to help stretch the grazing season well through the winter.

Attendees will also have several opportunities to visit with vendors at the event’s trade show. Speakers will cover topics including the beef market outlook, fertilizer choice and management during times of elevated fertilizer prices, fescue toxicosis and livestock poisoning, as well as alternative winter-feeding strategies. There will be the popular producer panel with insights from area producers that have diversified their cattle operations beyond cow-calf production.

“I hope the conference will provide farmers with the information they need to weather the ever-changing ag environment,” Gatlin said.

Registration and the trade show begin at noon, speakers begin presentations at 1 p.m. and dinner is set for 6:30 p.m.

There is a $10 charge per person, which includes dinner. Pre-registration is available by Feb. 25. The location is 206 6th St. in Vienna.

To register, call the Maries County Soil and Water Conservation District office at 573-422-3342 or go online to https://extension.missouri.edu/events/central-missouri-forage-and-beef-conference.

For more information, call Amy Neier at the Maries County SWCD Office at 573-422-3342.