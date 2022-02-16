The University of Missouri Texas County Extension will host a chicken-keeping class for beginners on Saturday, Feb. 26.

A backyard flock is a great way to provide your family meat and eggs, as well as enjoy the pleasures of keeping animals. Chickens are among the easiest livestock to raise and are a great way to introduce children to agriculture.

“More and more people are keeping backyard flocks of chickens to provide eggs, meat and entertainment for their families,” said Eric Meusch, University of Missouri Extension Livestock Specialist. “It’s a fun hobby.”

The class will cover all the basic information on how to get started with chickens including nutrition, housing and types of chickens. Both adults and youth are welcome, and attendees will have a chance to win backyard chicken coop donated my Orscheln Farm & Home in Houston.

The free class will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Lone Star Annex (114 W. Main St. in Houston). Registration is available by calling the Extension office in Houston at 417-967-4545 or online at https://extension.missouri.edu/events/chicken-raising-for-beginners.

For more information, call 417-967-4545.