Amanda Munson has been hired as the new Houston High School principal. Members of the Houston board of education made the decision during a meeting Tuesday night.

Munson is the Houston Middle School principal, a position she has held since 2018. She replaces Dr. Justin Copley, who will become Houston School District superintendent beginning July 1.

The board interviewed two candidates for the job.

“I have a strong desire to see students succeed in all aspects of life and I believe I can contribute to that vision on a larger scale at the high school level,” Munson said. “I will be intentional about building pride among our students, staff, parents and community. I will strive to build upon the great foundation that is already in place, continuing with a solutions-focused, positive and team-oriented framework.

Munson, 42, has 21 years of experience in education. She came here from Willow Springs, where she was a high school counselor.

“Houston High School has a great amount to celebrate with recent improvements and expansions, specifically in the area of CTE (Career and Technical Education),” Munson said. I plan to work closely with the building leadership team to make decisions in alignment with our building and district visions, to continue the momentum and pursuit of excellence.”

A 1997 Dora High School graduate, Munson taught kindergarten for six years at her alma mater before becoming the district’s K-12 counselor in 2007. After serving in that capacity for five years, Munson joined Willow Springs in 2012 as high school counselor and was there six years.

Munson earned a degree in elementary education from Missouri State University in 2001. Three years later, she completed a masters in educational administration from William Woods University. In 2011, she completed counseling certification from MSU.

Munson’s husband, Ryan, is a former physical education instructor and coach at Houston Schools. He owns the family business, In Season Sports & Outdoors in Houston. They have three children: Madelyn, 18; DJ, 14; and Ryker, 4.