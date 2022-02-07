One person died early Monday in a crash north of Cabool, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Ian D. Smart, 20, of Willow Springs, was a passenger in a westbound 1995 Jeep Cherokee that ran off the right side of Highway U and overturned just after midnight. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater. The driver was Shelman W. Coen, 18, of Cabool.

The patrol said Coen is arrested on charges of felony DWI – manslaughter and is in the Texas County Jail.

He earlier was taken with minor injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital.

The vehicle was totaled. Smart was not wearing a seat belt. It couldn’t be determined on Coen.

Four highway troopers were on the scene.