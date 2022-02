A Huggins man received moderate injuries Thursday afternoon in a crash west of Licking, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Kyler P. Baylous, 22, was traveling eastbound in a 2014 Ford Focus when he fell asleep on Highway 32, ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

Baylous, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. The vehicle was totaled.