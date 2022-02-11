Ozarks Healthcare announced a grand opening date for its new Medical Office Building at 1100 Kentucky Ave. in West Plains.

Nearly 20 of Ozarks Healthcare’s specialty clinics and departments will be located in one location. The public is invited to attend the grand opening at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25. It will feature a brief ceremony and ribbon cutting.

Located adjacent to Ozarks Healthcare’s Shaw Medical Building and hospital, the expansion of approximately 100,000 new square feet includes specialty clinics and ancillary services, along with a new restaurant called Grill 59, which pays homage to the health system’s beginning as West Plains Memorial Hospital in 1959, a coffee shop serving Starbucks Coffee, gift shop, chapel, retail pharmacy and more.

Ozarks Healthcare specialty clinics that will be in the new building include Ozarks Healthcare Endocrinology, Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT), General Surgery, Infectious Disease, Neuroscience, Rheumatology, Urology, Heart and Lung Center, Orthopedics and Spine, Pain Management and Podiatry. Ozarks Healthcare’s Imaging, Lab, Patient Financial Services and Registration Departments are also located there. Some providers will begin to see patients in the new space beginning as early as March 1. Others will be rolled out later in the spring.

A new outpatient pharmacy and gift shop will open in the building in late spring. Clinics and departments are spread throughout the three stories.

“We are elated to be able to share our latest expansion project with our community,” Tom Keller, Ozarks Healthcare president and CEO, said. “This space is devoted to the health needs of our community, and includes a new level of added convenience. We hope our community will join us for this historic milestone as we open our largest expansion to date.”

Masks and temperature screenings will be required for all who attend. Parking will be reserved in front of the new Medical Office Building (the Shaw Building Parking lot).