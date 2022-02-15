Paul David Meizler, better known to his friends as Dave, passed Feb. 11, 2022 at the age of 78. He was born in Manhattan, N.Y., on May 21, 1943 to Frank and Kathleen Meizler.

Dave was a true Patriot in every sense of the word. He loved his country and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force.

Later in life, he decided to go to school to become a Funeral Director and Embalmer. He received his license in 1999, and began his career in the funeral industry. Throughout his career, he worked at funeral homes in Missouri and Texas, and began working at Waxahachie Funeral Home in 2013.

He marched to the beat of his own drum and was not easily swayed from his way of thinking and some might say, “he was as stubborn as an old mule,” and he was! But the flipside of that — he was as loyal and faithful as family dog. He had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. He might have been known to have a short fuse at times. One account of that short fuse happened at work while talking to an insurance representative. He got sideways with the fella and let him know exactly what he thought! When Dave recounted the details of the explosion to a co-worker they told him he was wrong, and that they were just doing their job. Later that day he sheepishly told his co-worker he called the rep back and apologized. He wasn’t too proud to admit when he was wrong. He may have had some rough edges, but most people do. Some are just better at hiding them than others.

Dave was dependable, honest, hardworking, thoughtful, caring and kind. If you needed ANYTHING and he had it, it was yours, or he would do his best to get it for you. Dave’s kind acts will probably never be told on Fox news or in a book because what he did was never out front for everyone to see. What his left hand did, his right hand didn’t know. He always rooted for the underdog, for the ones most people never saw or overlooked.

He was a John Wayne fan and enjoyed watching old westerns, traveling and cooking out on the grill.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Delta Meizler; son Grant Kelley and wife Carol; granddaughter Jasmin Adams and husband Jason, and a host of friends that will greatly miss him.

Dave was laid to rest Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Sunset Cemetery, in Success, Mo.

Services were under the direction of Waxahachie Funeral Home. Send an online condolence at https://www.waxahachiefuneralhome.com/guestbook/dave-meizler.

