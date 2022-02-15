Peter Baxter Whitten, 81, son of Baxter Allen Whitten and Ann Higgins Whitten, was born March 7, 1940, in Niagara Falls, Canada. He passed away Feb. 14, 2022, at Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother and wife, Kathryn Arlene Kirby Whitten.

Mr. Whitten is survived by his children, Peter Shawn Whitten of Licking, Heather Schwartz of Richardton, N.D., and Heidi Malikowski of Licking, MO; along with 13 grandchildren and more than a dozen great-grandchildren.

He graduated from Peter-Stuyvesant High School, Houghton College and Trinity Evangelical Seminary. He served as a pastor for many years before retiring to the Ozarks.

No services are planned at this time. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.