The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Anthony E. Bird, 63, of Dixon, was issued a driving while intoxicated (drugs) after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 1:20 a.m. Feb. 13.

An officer made the stop after observing a green Buick van stopped at an intersection for an extended time while the light was green.

After making contact with the driver, Bird, the officer noticed signs of impairment and a field sobriety test was conducted.

During investigation, drug paraphernalia bearing traces of methamphetamine were found, police said.

•Lonnie R. Quick, 34, of 514 W. Highway 17 in Houston, was cited on Feb. 2 for allowing an animal to run at large.

•An officer was dispatched at about 12:50 a.m. Feb. 3 regarding a report of a domestic disturbance at a Spruce Street residence.

The officer made contact with a 32-year-old man there who said he didn’t call 911.

The office then observed a 27-year-old woman lying on the floor who became very agitated and screamed at the officer, telling him too leave.

The officer advised the two of the 12-hour rule and left.

At about 2:30 a.m., the officer was dispatched to the same residence again after a report was received that the man was “going crazy.”

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with multiple Texas County deputies who indicated the woman was in the back of the house and wouldn’t cooperate. The officer then made contact with the man at the front door, but the woman pushed him away and refused to allow officers to enter.