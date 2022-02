This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The STARS Foundation production of “Murderous Night at the Museum” is set for Friday and Saturday. Feb. 25-26, at the Melba Performing Arts Center in downtown Houston.

The Friday show begins at 7 p.m. Performances are slated for 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.

Tickets for the comedic mystery are $8.