A three-way race for the Republican nomination for this area’s state representative seat developed on Tuesday, the first day of filings for the August Primary.

The incumbent from Houston, Bennie Cook, is opposed by Christopher Davis and Philip Lohmann, both of the Rolla. The new 143th District includes Texas County, western Phelps County and all of Maries County. All are Republicans.

For the 8th District U.S. House seat, incumbent Jason Smith, R-Salem, completed paperwork for re-election. Republican Jacob Turner of Jackson also filed.

A race for the Republican nomination for Texas County circuit clerk developed. The incumbent, Marci Mosley of Houston, will seek re-election. Erin Smith of Houston also filed for the four-year term.

Other incumbents seeking re-election are: Recorder of Deeds Lindsay Koch of Bucyrus, Presiding Commissioner Scott Long of Cabool, Texas County Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens Jr. of Houston and Associate Circuit Judge Doug Gaston of Houston. All are Republicans. Each is for a four-year term.

Also filing was County Clerk Peggy Seyler of Houston, a Republican, who was appointed to the post last year.

Circuit Judge John Beger of Rolla, a Republican, also filed for re-election.

