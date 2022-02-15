Randy Scott Kirkman, son of Vernon Junior Kirkman and Dixie (Hamer) Kirkman, was born Nov. 1, 1953 in Mountain View, Mo. He went to be with his Savior Feb. 14, 2022, at the age of 68.

Randy graduated with the Summersville High School class of 1971. Randy was married to his sweetheart, Linda Cook on Aug. 9, 1975. To their union of 46 years, they were blessed with two sons, Jon Christopher and Scott Randall. The sons blessed him with two daughters, Rebecca and Randie Kay. The sons and daughters blessed him with five grandchildren: Karen, Jace, Kaden, Kassi and West. They were the highlight of his life.

Randy was saved and baptized at the age of 8, and was a devoted Christian his entire life. He had a rock-solid faith, studied his Bible and served the Lord in whatever he was called to do. He was ordained as a deacon in 1992, and served as a deacon at Summersville First Baptist Church. Randy also served on the Summersville School Board, Community Bank Board and Development Board.

Randy owned and operated Kirkman Cattle Company with his sons, Jon and Scott. He began his career by working with his dad and grandpa raising hogs and trading cattle. He truly loved his way of life, and enjoyed feeding and caring for his cattle. He had many interesting stories of farm life.

While Randy was a man of few words, he made friends wherever he went. He attended multiple livestock sales throughout the years, and through his business ventures, knew people from all over the United States. He seldom went anywhere that he did not know someone.

One of Randy’s greatest joys was spending time with Linda, his family, grandchildren and loved ones. He was always ready for a family gathering because that meant good food. He passed along his love for farming and raising livestock to his sons and grandchildren. He liked nothing more than having one of the grandchildren ride along with him to feed cattle, often supplying them with snacks as they did so. He made sure the grandkids had an “office” at the company headquarters so they could attend to their business close to Papa. Randy appreciated God’s handy work in nature; from the beautiful flowers to wild animals. Randy enjoyed hunting quail, pheasant and deer. He loved to see the excitement of his sons and grandchildren as they harvested a deer or turkey and brought it to show him and hear their big stories.

Randy made an impact on so many people. He gave good advice when asked, and took care to speak words of truth. His favorite Bible verses were Isaiah 40:29,30,31 which says, “He giveth power to the faint; and to them that have no might he increaseth strength. Even the youths shall faint and be weary, but the young men shall utterly fall; But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.”

Randy believed, some days God enables us to soar, on other days He helps us to run, but on all days God enables us to keep walking with HIM by our side. He also believed that life is an ongoing journey to a God given destination. Randy was truly a man who waited upon the Lord, and while he will be missed by so many, there is comfort in knowing that he has reached his Heavenly destination and is rejoicing with Jesus and many loved ones who have gone before him.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Junior and Dixie Kirkman; his father- and mother-in-law, Clyde and Billy Cook; sister-in-law Cathy Newby; and niece Caylyn Newby. He is survived by his wife, Linda, of the home; son Jon Kirkman and wife Rebecca, and their daughters Karen and Kassi; son Scott Kirkman and wife Randie, and their sons Jace, Kaden, and West, all of Summersville. Also left to mourn his passing are his sister Carol Kirkman-Carr and Terry Carr of Springfield, Mo.; Aunt Theora Freeman of North Platte, Neb., sister-in-law Judy Barton and husband Wilbert of Hartshorn; and brother-in-law Keith Cook and wife Carolyn of Jefferson City, Mo., a host of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and cousins, along with many, many friends. Heaven gained a good, loving man. He will be missed!

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Bradford Funeral Home. Funeral services are 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 at the Summersville First Baptist Church with the Rev. Jerry Blaylock officiating. Interment is in the Summersville City Cemetery. Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net

