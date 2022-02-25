A Raymondville educator will lead the Houston Middle School next year.

Tracy Hughes will fill the principalship being vacated by Amanda Munson, who was recently named Houston High School principal.

Tracy Hughes

Hughes, 40, has been associated with the Raymondville School since 2016. She has been a third-grade teacher, a sixth-eighth grade math instructor, athletic director, curriculum director and for the current year, the assistant principal.

She is a 1999 graduate of Licking High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Drury University in psychology/sociology/criminology. She later received a master’s degree in education from Drury University and a master’s degree from Northwest Missouri State University in administration k-12.

She began her career at Licking High School teaching mathematics and coaching junior high and later high school volleyball.

“I look forward to this opportunity to join a great team of professionals and working closely with the community and students of the Houston School District,” she said. “I am excited to begin this new journey and have a strong desire to continue and build upon the vision for the middle school as well as the district. Houston has a lot of great programs and educational opportunities for students and I want to continue the growth and striving for excellence that the district has.”

Hughes’ husband, Jason, works for BNSF Railroad and is the owner/operator of Hughes Angus Farms. He is a 1996 graduate of Houston High School. He served in the Army National Guard from 1997-2005 and served in Iraq. He has a heavy equipment operator degree from Linn State. Their son, Wyatt, attends Houston High School and plays football and baseball. When not attending sports events, he is team roping, fishing or hunting.