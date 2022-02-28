This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Reading week at Houston Elementary School is underway through Friday.

Students have engaged in a variety of activities:

•Monday — “Sleep Book” — Wear your pajamas at school.

•Tuesday — “The Cat in the Hat” — Wear a hat.

•Wednesday — “Happy Birthday to You” — Dress for a party.

•Thursday — “Fox in Socks” — Wear wacky wild socks.

•Friday — “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” — Dress like a favorite book or character.