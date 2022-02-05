This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The department said 36.3 percent have initiated shots. The state’s completion rate is 55.4 percent.

Through Feb. 3, 9,216 have initiated vaccination, and 8,428 have completed the two-dose process in the county.

Vaccine doses are available at several locations: Walgreens in downtown Houston, Texas County Memorial Hospital clinics in the county, Missouri Ozarks Community Health in Houston and Cabool, Houston Walmart Supercenter and Texas County Health Department in Houston. Booster shots are available to those eligible at some locations in the county. School-age children also are eligible.

VACCINATION RATES

Here are the initiated vaccination rates for counties in south-central Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Texas, 36.3 percent; Phelps, 48.5; Dent, 35.8; Shannon, 36.3; Howell, 40.4; Douglas, 27.6; Wright, 39.1; Laclede, 39.6; and Pulaski, 25.9.

Here is the percentage of residents who have completed the process: Texas, 33.2 percent; Phelps, 43.2; Dent, 31.9; Shannon, 33.4; Howell, 36; Douglas, 24.1; Wright, 35.3; Laclede, 35.9; and Pulaski, 20.6.

Here is a look at vaccination rates among school children (5 and older) in the county: 429 (or 10.8 percent) have initiated it. Another 346 (or 8.7 percent) have completed it. In Missouri, the vaccination rate is 33.5 and 27.9 percent, respectively.