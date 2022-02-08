Robert “Bob” Donald Farrar was born Jan. 7, 1940, to Clarence Otto and Myrtle Josephine (Gann) Farrar. He was the fourth born of five children that included, Marie “England,” Kenneth Farrar, William Farrar and Rosemary “Callahan.” He was introduced to a strong work-ethic at a young age that remained until his death on Feb. 6, 2022. Bob married Ginny Barton on April 23, 1960. Bob and Ginny had a strong loving relationship that produced two children, Robert “Bob” Richard Farrar and Linda Kaye Farrar.

Bob was blessed with many talents that included carpentry, woodcarving, drawing, landscaping, and cooking. He had an excellent creative streak that impressed many. He was a believer in Jesus Christ being baptized into Christ at the age of 8 years old. He raised his family on Christian principles that has encouraged his children and grandchildren to follow Jesus as well.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Ginny; father, Clarence; his mother, Myrtle; sister, Marie; brother, Kenneth; sister-in-law, Gail Farrar; brothers-in-law, Kermit England and Robert Callahan; son-in-law, Jerry Borgers; and a nephew, Allan Farrar; and numerous extended family members and friends.

He leaves behind his sister, Rosemary; brother, William; his children, Robert R. and wife, Gina and Linda Hirrsig and husband, Gary; grandson, Matthew and wife, Megan; granddaughters, Laura, Jeanette Bellenger and husband, Josh, Leigh McBride and husband, Robert, Mary Schroeder and husband, Jacob; great- grandchildren Zariyah, Zailyn, Audifax, Kayden, Violet, and another to be named later; numerous nieces and nephews that include, Diana and Bruce Boston, Ronnie and Dawn Farrar, Cathy Farrar, Eric and Carol Cleer, Mike and Kim Farrar, Steve and Debra Farrar, and Tracy Farrar.

He lived an enriched life and was a blessed man.

Visitation will is 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 , in Evans Funeral Home. Services will follow at 11 a.m. Pastor Matt Farrar will be officiating. Pallbearers are Matt Farrar, Gary Hirssig, Josh Bellenger, Jacob Schroeder, Sam Craig and Bob Farrar. Burial will be in the Boone Creek Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Family requested memorials to Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.