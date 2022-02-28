Texas County Memorial Hospital has united with The Community Partnership in Rolla to offer the Cribs for Kids Program to Texas County families through funding provided by Children’s Trust Fund.

Sleep-related infant deaths is the leading cause of infant mortality from one month to one year of age. Unfortunately, Texas County has one of the highest sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) percentage rates in Missouri. According to the Community Partnership’s Safe Sleep Coordinator, Susie Baldwin, the infant mortality rate per live births was 10.25 percent in Texas County and 9.99 percent in Wright County during 2009-2019.

Cribs for Kids is a national program to prevent infant sleep related deaths by educating parents and caregivers on the importance of practicing safe sleep for their babies and by providing portable cribs to families who, otherwise, cannot afford a safe place for their babies to sleep.

“TCMH has recently achieved one of the requirements to obtain the Cribs for Kids certification,” said Kristel Barton, director of obstetrics. “We are pleased as all of our obstetric nurses have been certified for the program.”

Kristel Barton, left, TCMH director of obstetrics; and Susie Baldwin, Community Partnership’s Safe Sleep coordinator. (Submitted photo)

“We are excited to partner with TCMH obstetrics to offer safe-sleep awareness to parents and caregivers, as well as portable cribs at no charge to those who need them.” Baldwin said.

Baldwin explained that parents/caregivers watch six short videos related to how they can reduce their baby’s risk of sleep related death. Afterward, parents/caregivers in need will be able to obtain a safe sleep portable crib at no cost to them.

“We are thrilled to work with TCMH to lower the death rate of infants in Texas County,” Baldwin said. “Our hopes are for every infant in Texas County to have a safe sleep environment.”

For additional information about the Safe to Sleep program, contact Baldwin at The Community Partnership: 573-368-2849 or email: Susie.baldwin@thecommunitypartnership.org.