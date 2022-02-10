Two one-cent sales tax collected by Houston merchants were up about 15 percent each in 2021 compared to the prior year, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.

One goes to general operations and totaled $914,716 for the year. That’s up $119,816 from 2020. The second is earmarked for parks, police and fire and netted $876,793, which is up $111,648 from the prior year.

Retailers also collect two quarter-cent sales tax that are earmarked for utility work, as well as roads and sidewalks. Each totaled about $219,449, up about $33,000 on each.

City coffers benefit from sales tax on out-of-state orders. That totaled $102,239 for the year, an increase of $13,823 from a year ago.