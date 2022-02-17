Sandra Jean Rodman, 78, daughter of Clarence and Milford (Stamper) Canterbury, was born May 2, 1943, in Norfolk, Va. She passed away Feb. 15, 2022, at her home in Licking, Mo.

She grew up in Cleveland, Ohio. She excelled in high school and was an honor society member. She met Thomas Rodman at an A&P food store in 1962 in Lakewood, Ohio, and they were married Dec. 18, 1965, in Long Beach, Calif.

Mrs. Rodman was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Tom of the home; daughter, Lisa Weiss; and two sons, Mark Rodman and Eric Rodman.

She was very family focused, loved all her children, and wanted them to have a great life experience. They all attended Lutheran schools.

She was a terrific freehand artist. She attended Kodak film school and was a microfiche photographer. She worked for a printing company and loved her work.

The family will hold a Celebration of her Life at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Houston with Pastor John Purling officiating. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.