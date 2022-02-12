The Houston School District is examining a program that would bring quality food to students who need it, the Houston board of education heard last week.

Life360 Community Services through a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture provides meals to students in rural areas at the end of each day.

Each meal includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, milk and protein. According to Dr. Justin Copley, high school principal, the program is funded equally with USDA funds and private contributions. In this area, Plato and Summersville schools participate.

The school district is studying what logistics would be required to send food home at the end of each day. It also would involve some investments in the form of a site director and employees. Any implementation would occur in the next school year.

Life360 operates in 25 towns and serves more than 60 public schools.