This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

•Due to flooded roads and quickly dropping temperatures, Summersville dismissed early today. Elementary at 12:15 and high school at 12:30. Tonight’s girls game against Van Buren has been cancelled due to weather.

•Houston United Methodist Church closing at noon today due to inclement weather. Church council will be held as previously scheduled at 6 p.m.

•Tonight’s HHS boys and girls hoops vs. Salem are postponed for here. Tentative make-up date is Feb. 23.

•Due to road conditions, there will be a two-hour delayed reporting for Friday, Feb. 18, for all Fort Leonard Wood personnel — please check with immediate supervisor for more details. For example, personnel who normally report at 7:30 a.m., should now report at 9:30 a.m.; those who normally report at 8 a.m., will report at 10 a.m.

The reporting delay is issued for safety and allows road crews time to treat the roads.

•The Houston School District will close at noon Thursday.

•The Raymondville School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

•The Plato and Licking districts did not have classes today.