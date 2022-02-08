Sharon Kaye (Noel) Transmeier, age 77, daughter of Horace M. and Varel Winona (Varnell) Noel, was born Dec. 28, 1945, in Fairview, Mo. She passed away on Feb. 2, 2022, in Houston, Mo.

She was preceded in death by Kenneth Koerner, Arden Ely and Horace and Varel Noel.

She is survived by Barry Koerner and wife Chelle Koerner of Taft, Calif., Steve Koerner and wife Jennifer Koerner of Richmond, Ky., Cheri Collins and husband Scott Collins of Ozark, Mo, Jacqueline Transmeier of Middletown, New York; nine grandchildren, Hannah Onsum, Abigail Barton, Kellen Koerner, Tori Country, Kayla Koerner, Keara Koerner, Dalton Transmeier, Sean Collins and Isaiah Collins; three great-grandchildren, Abner Barton, Emerson Country and Adeline Onsum; one sister, Verla Mae Simmons of Serrento, Fla.; a brother, Kenneth Rae Noel and wife Delores of Camdenton, Mo.; also a host of nieces, nephews and many other family members and friends.

Sharon was raised in the Fairview community and attended school in Mountain Grove, Mo.

She married Kenneth Koerner in 1964 in Kansas City, Mo. Later she married Joe Transmeier and then finally Arden Ely.

Sharon worked at several different jobs throughout her life. She was Secretary at BF Goodrich, Manager at Hillcrest Bowling Alley, Cashier at TG&Y, Assistant Manager of Skateland, Managed the Fairview Country Store, was a cashier at Pump & Pantry, a server in the cafeteria at Texas County Memorial Hospital, a waitress at Southern Inn and a cashier at Hardee’s. She owned the Open Arms Store in Houston for several years, helping families in need during times of difficulty in their lives. She was also a homemaker and a PTA volunteer. Most all of her jobs were serving people, something she dearly loved doing.

Sharon loved collecting angels and lighthouses, both of which are symbols of hope.

She will be cherished in the hearts of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as one who loved them. She will be missed but never forgotten.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, in Evans Funeral Home. Services are 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, in Fairview Pentecostal Holiness Church. Speakers will be Barry Koerner, Arlene Friend and Kenneth Noel. Burial is in Bado Cemetery. Pallbearers are Montie Friend, Barry Koerner, Steve Koerner, Jeannie Hansen, Jacque Transmeier, Norman Freeman, Dwayne Lallathin and Ken Lawson. The family requests memorials to Bado Cemetery or Texas County Food Pantry. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com

