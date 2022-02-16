This spring, the Shelter Insurance Foundation will award a $1,500 scholarships to a graduate of Houston, Summersville and Plato high schools.

Local Shelter agent Airika Barnett-Wiseman sponsors and partially funds the scholarship program.

A committee of local high school officials and community leaders will select the recipients. The committee will consider each applicant’s scholastic achievements, educational goals, citizenship, moral character and participation and leadership in school and community activities. The scholarships are given without regard to race, disability, religion, national origin or gender of applicants. The name of each recipient will be announced at the conclusion of the school year.

The scholarship funds can be applied toward tuition, fees or campus housing for any course of study beginning the fall after the recipient’s high school graduation and leading to an academic degree at any accredited college or university. The foundation makes payment directly to the school the recipient selects.

Applications and additional information about the Shelter Foundation Scholarship are available and should be completed and returned to the school official serving on the selection committee by March 31. For more information, interested seniors should contact Barnett-Wiseman or their high school counselor or principal.

One purpose of the Shelter Insurance Foundation is to fund scholarships within the operating territory of Shelter Insurance. It is sponsored by the Shelter Insurance Companies, headquartered in Columbia, Mo.