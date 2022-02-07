Shirley Alice (Brown) Holbrook was born in Eunice, Mo. on May 29, 1937, to Virgil Van Buren and Mabel Edna (Mayfield) Brown. She departed this life peacefully and went to Heaven on Feb. 2, 2022, at the age of 84.

She graduated from Houston High School in 1954. Shirley was united in marriage to Clyde Paul Holbrook on July 27, 1957, and had one daughter, Sherry.

Shirley gave her life to Jesus Christ and was baptized in 1967 at the First Christian Church, Houston, Mo. In later years, she attended the Roby Assembly of God Church where she will be remembered as a devoted member. She enjoyed attending weekly services with her sister.

Many will remember Shirley as a cashier at Ramey’s Supermarket in Houston, Mo. She began her tenure in 1976 and retired in 2002. Shirley enjoyed visiting daily with co-workers and customers.

Shirley was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and mother-in-law. A few of her fondest memories were helping to care for her grandson and taking him deer hunting when he was young; and providing childcare for her great-granddaughter for 10 years. Shirley counted this a blessing to have a hand in raising her and watching her grow up. Shirley and Sherry were best friends and spent a great amount of time together. She enjoyed feeding the birds and watching the deer with her son-in-law, Rick. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Shirley was passionate about her flowers and had an amazing green thumb. She also enjoyed cooking, baking and making candy for her family.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Paul C. Brown, twins, Darrell and Ferrell Brown, Herschel Brown and Larry Brown Sr.; two sisters, Doris Shelley and Helen Loughridge; three half-brothers, Leo Shetler, Roy Brown and Hal Brown.

She is survived by her daughter, Sherry (Rick) Smith of Union, Mo.; a grandson, Brandon (Stephanie Woods) White of Jefferson City, Mo.; her great-granddaughter, Sophie White of Wardsville, Mo.; and a host of other family members, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Shirley was loved dearly and will be greatly missed.

Memorials may be made to Roby Assembly of God Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

Graveside services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at Allen Cemetery with Pastor Bob Troutt officiating. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Pallbearers were Dan Bedwell, Larry Brown, Rick Smith, Stephen Gale, Chance Gale and Trace Gale.

